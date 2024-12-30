Indian diaspora influence in US policy, politics rising: Milan Vaishnaw

Milan Vaishnav, director of the South Asia programme at the Carnegie Endowment and a keen India watcher, tells Aditi Phadnis in New Delhi that amid new challenges, the Indian diaspora is emerging as a new and influential force in shaping United States (US) policy towards India. Edited excerpts:

The Israeli diaspora in the US has had a significant influence on the US’s foreign policy. The Chinese diaspora in the US played a crucial role in the economic rise of China in the 1990s by investing in China and then lobbying for a trade policy that would make the US China’s