Interlocutor's Darjeeling visit in limbo as CM objects, demands unresolved

Pankaj Kumar Singh, former deputy national security advisor, was appointed an “interlocutor and government representative to look into issues of Darjeeling, Dooars and Terai” on October 22 by an order of the Ministry of Home Affairs. These regions in West Bengal have a largely Gorkhali-speaking population that migrated from Nepal many decades ago.

While Singh’s office in Delhi is operational, he is yet to visit Darjeeling, a month into his appointment. His absence reflects significant resistance from West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, who has written twice to PM Narendra Modi, most recently earlier this month, condemning what