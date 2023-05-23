Karnataka does not survive on the Centre's largesse: MV Rajeev Gowda

In this section

First Published: May 23 2023 | 7:24 PM IST

Parliament inauguration: Cong lacks national spirit and pride, says Puri

Siddaramaiah will remain CM for a full 5-year term: Karnataka Minister

Rule prohibiting investment by opaque funds done away by Sebi: Cong

Rs 2,000 notes withdrawn to divert attention from BJP's defeat: SP's Yadav

Mamata assures Kejriwal of full support over Centre's services bill

Karnataka elections: Here's what all Congress has promised in its manifesto

Karnataka Assembly polls 2023: All you need to know about May 10 elections

High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm

Congress Research Department Chairman M V RAJEEV GOWDA tellsthat the Congress party’s ‘five guarantees’ in Karnataka will help families offset the effects of inflation and income stagnation, especially those outside Bengaluru. He says the money transferred to families will re-circulate in the economy, increasing consumption-driven growth due to multiplier effects. Edited excerpts:

The five guarantees address widespread distress due to inflation, unemployment, and stagnant incomes. The price of every basic necessity has increased manifold under the Narendra Modi government. Households are unable to afford basic necessities. Women are significantly affected since they often manage household finances.

Your browser does not support the audio element.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com