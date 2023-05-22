Karnataka political glass ceiling: Why women have limited representation

Women politicians in Karnataka have limited representation in the state’s power circles, despite rising participation by women voters.
They accounted for only seven per cent of candidates and around five per cent of winners -- this in a state where around 50 per cent of the votes come from women. This year’s 10 women elected representatives is still the highest number in decades.
Karnataka has seen a single digit share for women among candidates in every election since the turn of the millennium. The lowest point in recent history was 2008, when women accounted for only 1 per cent of the winners (see chart 1).
