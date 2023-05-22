Karnataka political glass ceiling: Why women have limited representation

Karnataka has seen a single digit share for women among candidates in every election since the turn of the millennium. The lowest point in recent history was 2008, when women accounted for only 1 per cent of the winners (see chart 1).

They accounted for only seven per cent of candidates and around five per cent of winners -- this in a state where around 50 per cent of the votes come from women. This year’s 10 women elected representatives is still the highest number in decades.