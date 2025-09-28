Sunday, September 28, 2025 | 10:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Karur stampede: Vijay's rally tragedy puts star power under the spotlight

Karur stampede: Vijay's rally tragedy puts star power under the spotlight

Vijay's political gatherings have been drawing huge crowds in recent months. But immediately after the tragedy, the actor took a special flight back to Chennai

Several people had their own claims about the cause for stampede and it is not clear what went wrong; whether it was the venue or overcrowding, which is being witnessed ever since Vijay launched his TN tour on Sep 13. Photo PTI.

Shine Jacob
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2025 | 10:28 PM IST

A stampede on Saturday at a rally addressed by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President and superstar-turned-politician Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar — popularly known as Vijay and “Thalapathy” — in Karur claimed at least 40 lives and left more than 100 injured.
 
Vijay’s political gatherings have been drawing huge crowds in recent months. But immediately after the tragedy, the actor took a special flight back to Chennai, while Chief Minister M K Stalin and other Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) ministers rushed to the spot — a move critics describe as his political immaturity. On Sunday, the TVK, on the defensive, demanded a
