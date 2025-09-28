Karur stampede: Vijay's rally tragedy puts star power under the spotlight

A stampede on Saturday at a rally addressed by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President and superstar-turned-politician Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar — popularly known as Vijay and “Thalapathy” — in Karur claimed at least 40 lives and left more than 100 injured.

Vijay’s political gatherings have been drawing huge crowds in recent months. But immediately after the tragedy, the actor took a special flight back to Chennai, while Chief Minister M K Stalin and other Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) ministers rushed to the spot — a move critics describe as his political immaturity. On Sunday, the TVK, on the defensive, demanded a