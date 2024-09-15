Kejriwal to campaign to reclaim anti-corruption image after resignation

During the 154 days that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal spent in jail this year on charges of corruption, he was defiant about not quitting as chief minister of Delhi.



But on Sunday, less than two days after he had walked out of Tihar jail, Kejriwal announced he would quit his constitutional post, and seek vindication of his innocence in the people’s court.



As the term of the Delhi Assembly is set to end on February 23, the Assembly polls in Delhi are less than five months away.



Kejriwal asked the Centre to conduct