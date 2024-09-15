Business Standard
Kejriwal to campaign to reclaim anti-corruption image after resignation

After resignation as Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal's party colleagues say he will campaign to reclaim his image as an anti-corruption crusader, and give his successor time to roll out welfare schemes

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a party workers meeting, in New Delhi on Sunday. (PHOTO: PTI)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a party workers meeting, in New Delhi on Sunday. (PHOTO: PTI)

Archis Mohan Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2024 | 11:10 PM IST
During the 154 days that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal spent in jail this year on charges of corruption, he was defiant about not quitting as chief minister of Delhi.

But on Sunday, less than two days after he had walked out of Tihar jail, Kejriwal announced he would quit his constitutional post, and seek vindication of his innocence in the people’s court.

As the term of the Delhi Assembly is set to end on February 23, the Assembly polls in Delhi are less than five months away.

Kejriwal asked the Centre to conduct

