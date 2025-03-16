Kerala's central tax share has halved from 10th to 15th FC: Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister PINARAYI VIJAYAN says his government is committed to translating investment intentions in the recently concluded investment summit into reality. He tells Indivjal Dhasmana in an email interview that the Centre has double standards in dealing with borrowings of certain agencies in the state and those at the Centre as sovereign debt. He talks of the investment ecosystem in the state, the Vizhinjam port, women’s safety, and the prospects of the Left Front in the next Assembly elections. Edited excerpts:

How much of the expressions of interest (EoIs) received at the recent Invest Kerala Global Summit could translate