Business Standard
Home / Politics / Kerala's rebranding push for private investment: Businesses wait and watch

Kerala's rebranding push for private investment: Businesses wait and watch

The Communist bastion is looking to reinvent itself as a friendly destination for private investment. But its economic and business indicators aren't flattering

kerala
Premium

Indivjal Dhasmana New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2024 | 11:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

For years, the debate has raged over the so-called “Kerala model” versus the “Gujarat model.”

While Kerala’s approach is hailed for its strong social indicators, the Gujarat model boasts economic prowess. This debate isn’t just political posturing: It reflects a deeper ideological clash — epitomised by scholars like Amartya Sen and Jagdish Bhagwati — over goals that economic policies should prioritise.
 
Today, however, Kerala is evolving. Once considered a not-so-friendly destination for private investment, the state is making strides to shed that image. In the latest Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) rankings from the Union Commerce and Industry
Topics : Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala Kerala govt Gujarat

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon