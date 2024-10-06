Kerala's rebranding push for private investment: Businesses wait and watch

For years, the debate has raged over the so-called “Kerala model” versus the “Gujarat model.”

While Kerala’s approach is hailed for its strong social indicators, the Gujarat model boasts economic prowess. This debate isn’t just political posturing: It reflects a deeper ideological clash — epitomised by scholars like Amartya Sen and Jagdish Bhagwati — over goals that economic policies should prioritise.



Today, however, Kerala is evolving. Once considered a not-so-friendly destination for private investment, the state is making strides to shed that image. In the latest Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) rankings from the Union Commerce and Industry