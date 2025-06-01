Liquor ban in Bihar turns election flashpoint amid rising criticism

Some call it “an unmitigated disaster”. Others want it reviewed and revised. A minority believes it should be scrapped altogether, arguing it simply hasn’t worked. But the ruling Janata Dal (United), or JD(U), is unambiguous: Elections or not, the policy of prohibition in Bihar will not be rolled back.

Assembly polls in the state are due in October–November this year.

“There is no question. We are committed to it. We know how it has transformed the lives of women in Bihar. The effect of this change might not be visible in Patna and Delhi. But violence against women