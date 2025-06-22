Sunday, June 22, 2025 | 11:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
The Keeladi question: Tamil pride, archaeology and political rivalry

The village becomes a flashpoint as Tamil parties champion ancient roots and the BJP-led Centre calls for further archaeological verification

The Indus Valley Civilisation, or Harappan Civilisation, is thought to have flourished between 2600 BCE and 1900 BCE and is primarily located in present-day Pakistan and north-western India.

Shine Jacob New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 11:18 PM IST

In southern Tamil Nadu, along the quiet curve of the Vaigai river, lies Keeladi, which until 2013, rarely featured in conversation beyond its proximity to the temple city of Madurai. But over the past decade, this unassuming patch of earth has become the unlikely site of one of India’s most charged archaeological and political debates. What began as a scientific excavation into ancient settlement patterns has turned into a flashpoint in a larger struggle over how Indian civilisation is remembered, narrated, and contested.
 
Today, Keeladi finds itself at the heart of a growing row between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led
