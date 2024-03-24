Sensex (    %)
                             
Lok Sabha elections: Meet the sons and daughters of political families

Karnataka has become a hotbed for political dynasties, with the Congress fielding five candidates who are either sons or daughters of current ministers in the Congress-led Karnataka government

Archis Mohan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2024 | 11:40 PM IST

Across political parties, daughters, sons, and sons-in-law of several established politicians are looking to make their Lok Sabha election debut this year.
 
In Delhi, Bansuri Swaraj, a lawyer and daughter of former Union minister Sushma Swaraj, will represent the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the New Delhi constituency.
 
In Karnataka, the BJP has chosen C N Manjunath, a surgeon and son-in-law of former prime minister and Janata Dal (Secular) president H D Deve Gowda, to run in the Bengaluru Rural constituency. 
 
The Congress has selected Radhakrishna Doddamani, son-in-law of the party’s national president, Mallikarjun Kharge, to contest the Gulbarga Lok

First Published: Mar 24 2024 | 11:39 PM IST

