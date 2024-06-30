Mahayuti govt loosens purse strings within prudence to bring back voters

The Mahayuti government in Maharashtra last week unveiled its 2024-25 full Budget laden with targeted giveaways, aiming to reclaim voter loyalty lost to the Opposition in the recently held general elections. However, this was tempered with a vigilant eye on fiscal discipline. The government called it the supplementary Budget for FY25. The Interim Budget for FY25 had already been presented in February.

Taking a cue from the CM Ladli Behna Yojana, which garnered favourable responses in Madhya Pradesh's Assembly elections last year, the Eknath Shinde government introduced the CM Ladki Bahin Yojana. This new initiative pledges Rs 1,500