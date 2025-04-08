Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 10:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Major regional parties face vacuum as top leaders enter twilight years

Major regional parties face vacuum as top leaders enter twilight years

BJD lacks a clear successor to Naveen Patnaik, Abhishek Banerjee is yet to win over TMC's senior leaders, and BJP appears reluctant to align with JD(S) amid its electoral decline

Jharkhand elections, voting, evm, vote, counting day
Premium

The decline of at least the BJD and JDS could be good news for both the BJP and Congress in Odisha and Karnataka, respectively. | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Archis Mohan New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 10:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The recent confusion in the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) over the split voting of the party’s Rajya Sabha members on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, has brought into sharper focus the inner struggles of the Naveen Patnaik-led party, which until recently ruled Odisha. However, it is pertinent to note that a similar issue - namely, leadership - ails some other regional parties as well, some of whose origins coincide closely with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managing to cobble together a coalition government for the first time at the Centre in 1998.
 
But first, a little history. The BJD, a
Topics : BJD JDS TMC National Democratic Alliance BJP

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon