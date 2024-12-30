Many firsts amid some strained ties: Assessing PM's foreign tours in 2024

New Delhi set a frenetic pace in its foreign relations outreach in 2024, with Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, over and above performing his duties as his party’s lead campaigner in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, visiting more countries than he had since 2018.

In 2024, the PM embarked on 11 foreign tours, visiting 16 countries — more than he had undertaken in a single year since 2019, which also saw a Lok Sabha election.

In 2019, the PM went on 11 foreign tours, visiting 14 countries. In 2018, he embarked on 14 foreign tours, visiting 20 countries.

However,