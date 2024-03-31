Mechanisation and digitisation: Uttar Pradesh farmers eye rich harvest

Shiv Kumar of Kebuli village in the Mohanlalgunj Lok Sabha constituency is a drone pilot. His 25 kg drone can deliver precise dosages of both fertiliser and water to his fields

In the verdant fields of Uttar Pradesh, change is in the air.

Shiv Kumar, a diminutive figure amid the swaying amaranth fields of Kebuli village in the Mohanlalgunj Lok Sabha constituency, proudly announces his new role as a drone pilot. His 25 kg drone, he explains, can deliver precise dosages of both fertiliser and water to his fields, eliminating waste and reducing input costs. When he’s not using the drone on his own land, he rents it out to nearby farmers.



“Mechanisation and digitisation have transformed agriculture in UP in the past five-six years,” says Hemant Dwivedi ‘Nirala’, a farmer himself