Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

MeitY to come out with first draft on AI policy in next 5-6 months

Deepfake regulation may be an integral component of this AI framework

artificial intelligence machine learning
Premium

Illustration: AJAY MOHANTY

Ashutosh Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 9:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) is poised to unveil the initial draft of its artificial intelligence (AI) policy in the next five to six months, according to sources in the know.

Meity has been drawing up a comprehensive framework for regulating AI in India, with deepfake regulation being an integral component of this AI framework, a senior government official informed Business Standard.

“At present, we are conducting internal consultations with legal minds and other stakeholders. Once we have a reasonable draft, we’ll then engage in broader consultations,” the official said.

Until AI regulation is formalised, issues like deepfakes stemming from
Topics : Artificial intelligence IT ministry Regulating tech giants

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 9:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayApple WWDC 2024 HighlightsWeather TodayLatest News LIVEJune Pixel Feature DropGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon