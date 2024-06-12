MeitY to come out with first draft on AI policy in next 5-6 months

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) is poised to unveil the initial draft of its artificial intelligence (AI) policy in the next five to six months, according to sources in the know.

Meity has been drawing up a comprehensive framework for regulating AI in India, with deepfake regulation being an integral component of this AI framework, a senior government official informed Business Standard.

“At present, we are conducting internal consultations with legal minds and other stakeholders. Once we have a reasonable draft, we’ll then engage in broader consultations,” the official said.

Until AI regulation is formalised, issues like deepfakes stemming from