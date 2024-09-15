Business Standard
Home / Politics / Mosque sermons in Kashmir start addressing politics after long pause

Mosque sermons in Kashmir start addressing politics after long pause

Mosque sermons in Kashmir, for decades, have maintained a calculated distance from political topics. But that might be changing now, writes KALEEM GEELANI

Kashmir
Premium

Representational Image

Kaleem Geelani Srinagar
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2024 | 11:16 PM IST
Sporting a long Islamic robe and traditional Qarakul headgear, a religious scholar in Kashmir is wandering the streets of the area he lives in. His madrassa is located there.
 
This is not a routine matter relating to the madrassa. The impending elections have a bearing on it.
 
He’s Gul Mohammad Bhat, popularly known as Gul Azhari, a Janata Dal (United) candidate contesting from the remapped Anantnag West constituency in southern Kashmir, which is going to the polls on September 18. Having a doctorate in Islamic philosophy from the leading Al-Azhar University, Egypt, Gul runs a Sunni madrassa,

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon