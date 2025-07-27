Sunday, July 27, 2025 | 11:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Nitish govt bets on youth commission, women's quota to tackle migration

Nitish govt bets on youth commission, women's quota to tackle migration

Two Cabinet decisions - 35 per cent reservation for permanent resident women in state government jobs, and the formation of the Bihar Youth Commission - have been rolled out with a promise

Bihar Youth
premium

Candidates wait in queue for the Bihar police constable exam on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Shikha Shalini
7 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2025 | 11:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

For decades, Bihar has carried the heavy tag of being a “one-way traffic state”, reflecting the persistent outflow of its workforce, particularly the skilled and the young. From Delhi’s crowded lanes to  Punjab’s farms and Maharashtra’s construction sites, Bihari hands have built modern India, often far from home. But recent signals from the Nitish Kumar government suggest a desire to turn that tide. 
Two Cabinet decisions — 35 per cent reservation for permanent resident women in state government jobs, and the formation of the Bihar Youth Commission — have been rolled out with a promise: To bring opportunity closer to
Topics : Nitish Kumar Migration Bihar youth Bihar government
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon