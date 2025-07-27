Nitish govt bets on youth commission, women's quota to tackle migration

For decades, Bihar has carried the heavy tag of being a “one-way traffic state”, reflecting the persistent outflow of its workforce, particularly the skilled and the young. From Delhi’s crowded lanes to Punjab’s farms and Maharashtra’s construction sites, Bihari hands have built modern India, often far from home. But recent signals from the Nitish Kumar government suggest a desire to turn that tide.

Two Cabinet decisions — 35 per cent reservation for permanent resident women in state government jobs, and the formation of the Bihar Youth Commission — have been rolled out with a promise: To bring opportunity closer to