Sunday, July 27, 2025 | 11:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / 6.5 mn Bihar voters marked for deletion; Oppn claims 20 mn are at risk

6.5 mn Bihar voters marked for deletion; Oppn claims 20 mn are at risk

EC asks electors to file objections until September 1

CONGRESS PROTEST
premium

Members of the Congress protest on Sunday in Kolkata, against the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. (Photo: PTI)

Archis Mohan New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2025 | 11:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As many as 6.5 million electors — or 8.31 per cent of Bihar’s 78.9 million registered voters — stand to lose their franchise in the Assembly elections, scheduled for October-November this year, according to final data from a month-long Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll released on Sunday evening by the Election Commission of India (EC). 
The Opposition is expected to continue challenging the legality and intent of the SIR, which it claims will disenfranchise millions from marginalised communities. The matter is being contested in Parliament, on the ground in Bihar, and in the Supreme Court, where a
Topics : Prashant Kishor Election Commission of India Bihar Elections 2025 Bihar Election 2025 News indian politics BJP Indian National Congress
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon