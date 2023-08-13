In contrast to UPA years, NER's economy has seen gradual growth in NDA rule

Northeast India (officially the North Eastern Region, or NER), comprising eight states, witnessed an economy that expanded in alignment with the national gross domestic product (GDP) during the tenure of the Narendra Modi government. However, the NER’s economy experienced a gradual growth, ranging from 2.7 per cent to 3 per cent of the country’s GDP during the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) regime, in contrast to the 2.6 per cent it achieved during the concluding year of the prior United Progressive Alliance government in 2013-14.

As of 2021-22, the region’s economy reached Rs 6.8 trillion,