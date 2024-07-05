Business Standard
India-UK ties: 'Continuity' the buzzword among former diplomats, experts

The Labour Party's manifesto promised that its government will seek a new strategic partnership with India, including a FTA

Archis Mohan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 10:23 PM IST

The Labour Party's one-word campaign slogan, as it sought to unseat the Conservative government of 14 years in the UK, was “change”. However, former diplomats and foreign policy experts in India and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s foreign cell expect a Labour government under Keir Starmer to practise continuity in India-UK relations.

Vijay Chauthaiwale, in charge of the BJP's Foreign Affairs Department, congratulated Starmer and the Labour Party for the victory in the polls. "Last year, Starmer and David Lammy (the new British foreign secretary) had stressed the importance of a strong India-UK partnership. I am confident

First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 10:04 PM IST

