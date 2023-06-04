close

On the mat, WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a Nelson hold

Over the past few days, support for wrestlers has grown. Nearly all members of India's 1983 cricket World Cup-winning team appealed to the wrestlers to not throw their medals into the Ganges

Wrestlers protest, brij bhushan
On Friday afternoon, Wrestling Federation of India President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, facing charges of sexual harassment from seven wrestlers, announced he was postponing the June 5 public meeting he had called in Ayodhya.
In his Facebook post, hours after leading news platforms published details of the two first information reports (FIRs) Delhi Police registered against him over a month ago, Brij Bhushan attributed the deferral to the ongoing probe into the sexual misconduct charges. It, however, emerged that the district administration denied Singh, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha (LS) member, permission to hold the rally at Ayodhya’s Ram Katha Park.
For several weeks, especially after some of India’s leading wrestlers returned to the protest site at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on April 23, until Delhi Police evicted them on May 28, Brij Bhushan issued statements challenging the allegations.
