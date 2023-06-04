For several weeks, especially after some of India’s leading wrestlers returned to the protest site at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on April 23, until Delhi Police evicted them on May 28, Brij Bhushan issued statements challenging the allegations.

In his Facebook post, hours after leading news platforms published details of the two first information reports (FIRs) Delhi Police registered against him over a month ago, Brij Bhushan attributed the deferral to the ongoing probe into the sexual misconduct charges. It, however, emerged that the district administration denied Singh, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha (LS) member, permission to hold the rally at Ayodhya’s Ram Katha Park.