PM Modi steps up poll push in Bengal, Assam; flags illegal immigration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday evening concluded a two-day visit to poll-bound West Bengal and Assam, where he launched infrastructure projects, interacted with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and addressed public meetings.

Modi’s speeches in the two states were marked by claims that the Congress and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) were opposing the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise to protect “infiltrators” and “illegal immigrants”. He also accused the incumbent TMC of “unleashing lawlessness” in West Bengal.

Elections are due for the 294-member West Bengal and 126-member Assam legislative assemblies by April-May 2026.

In West Bengal, dense fog at Taherpur