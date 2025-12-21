Sunday, December 21, 2025 | 11:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / PM Modi steps up poll push in Bengal, Assam; flags illegal immigration

PM Modi steps up poll push in Bengal, Assam; flags illegal immigration

PM hits out at TMC & Congress over the illegal immigrant issue; Opposition accuses him of neglecting other concerns in both states

PM Narendra Modi at an event to lay the foundation stone of a ₹10,601-crore brownfield ammonia-urea plant in Namrup, along with Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (left) and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (right) | (Photo: PTI)
premium

PM Narendra Modi at an event to lay the foundation stone of a ₹10,601-crore brownfield ammonia-urea plant in Namrup, along with Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (left) and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (right) | (Photo: PTI)

Archis Mohan New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2025 | 10:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday evening concluded a two-day visit to poll-bound West Bengal and Assam, where he launched infrastructure projects, interacted with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and addressed public meetings. 
Modi’s speeches in the two states were marked by claims that the Congress and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) were opposing the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise to protect “infiltrators” and “illegal immigrants”. He also accused the incumbent TMC of “unleashing lawlessness” in West Bengal. 
Elections are due for the 294-member West Bengal and 126-member Assam legislative assemblies by April-May 2026. 
In West Bengal, dense fog at Taherpur
Topics : Narendra Modi Mamata Banerjee Assembly elections West Bengal Assam Electoral reforms
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon