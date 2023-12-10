'Baba felt Rahul had the arrogance of his lineage minus their acumen'

Sharmistha Mukherjee, a former Delhi Congress leader and daughter of former President of India Pranab Mukherjee, will launch her book, Pranab, My Father, in New Delhi on Monday on his birth anniversary. She tells Archis Mohan how she was wrong in opposing her father’s visit to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters (HQs), his views on Rahul Gandhi, his equation with Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, and her political ambitions. Edited excerpts:

Why did you decide to write the book at this juncture?

The question was never about any juncture. My father expected me to write the book and had made me the custodian of his diaries. He also made it clear that it had to be done posthumously. He even forbade