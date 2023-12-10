Sensex (0.44%)
'Baba felt Rahul had the arrogance of his lineage minus their acumen'

She tells Archis Mohan how she was wrong in opposing her father's visit to the RSS headquarters, his views on Rahul Gandhi, his equation with PM Narendra Modi, and her political ambitions

SHARMISTHA MUKHERJEE, Author & daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee
Premium

Sharmistha Mukherjee, Author & daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee

Archis Mohan
8 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2023 | 9:29 PM IST
Follow Us
Sharmistha Mukherjee, a former Delhi Congress leader and daughter of former President of India Pranab Mukherjee, will launch her book, Pranab, My Father, in New Delhi on Monday on his birth anniversary. She tells Archis Mohan how she was wrong in opposing her father’s visit to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters (HQs), his views on Rahul Gandhi, his equation with Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, and her political ambitions. Edited excerpts:

Why did you decide to write the book at this juncture?
The question was never about any juncture. My father expected me to write the book and had made me the custodian of his diaries. He also made it clear that it had to be done posthumously. He even forbade

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Pranab Mukherjee President Pranab Mukherjee Congress national politics

First Published: Dec 10 2023 | 9:29 PM IST

