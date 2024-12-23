Business Standard

Home / Politics / Reimagining land-pooling amid ground realities as MP govt revises policy

Reimagining land-pooling amid ground realities as MP govt revises policy

Land pooling generally involves owners offering land parcels to an agency for public purposes

Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty
Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Sanjeeb Mukherjee
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 12:44 AM IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Madhya Pradesh, which marked a year in office earlier this month, is exploring a new model of land pooling to boost industrial investment.  
The primary objective of the scheme, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav told Business Standard in an interview last week, is to ensure the process is mutually beneficial for farmers and industry. Taking a leaf out of Gujarat’s policies, the state plans to tweak its existing land pooling framework, the chief minister said. 
Madhya Pradesh has been working on a land pooling policy since 2019, with supporting legislation already in
