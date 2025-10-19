Sunday, October 19, 2025 | 10:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Sangh at 100: Still searching for a practicable economic doctrine

Sangh at 100: Still searching for a practicable economic doctrine

Despite all its achievements, Sangh Parivar lacks a coherent economic philosophy

Mohan Bhagwat
premium

At his Vijayadashami address this year, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat sought gradual economic reforms rather than sweeping change, amid the US tariffs.

Shreyas Ubgade New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2025 | 9:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

“Swadeshi”, “Swavalamban”, “Aatmanirbhar”. These words rang out once again as the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) marked its centenary earlier this month. From the dais in Nagpur, sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat invoked them in his annual Vijayadashami address, this time delivered against the backdrop of the US imposing punitive tariffs on India.
 
“There is no substitute for swadeshi (goods manufactured from indigenously procured materials) and swavalamban (self-reliance),” Bhagwat declared, a familiar refrain, but one that carries particular resonance when the global order itself feels uncertain. For the millions of swayamsevaks who track his every word — many
Topics : RSS Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh indian politics
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon