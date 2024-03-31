Sikkim, Arunachal: High on per capita income, low on self-generated revenue

Arunchal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu (right) wih BJP leader Ashok Singhal after being elected unopposed to the state Assembly, in Itanagar (File Photo: PTI)

Along with the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, the 32-member Sikkim and 60-member Arunachal Pradesh Assemblies will also go to polls on April 19.



These two northeastern states share many similarities, such as a higher per capita income than the national average and a dependence on the Centre for resources. However, they differ in one key aspect: Multidimensional poverty — Sikkim has very few people under this category, but Arunachal Pradesh’s numbers are close to the national average.



Let’s examine the political-economic landscape of these two states.





Sikkim



The incumbent Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) will face