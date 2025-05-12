Monday, May 12, 2025 | 12:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / Sikkim: When the 'Kingdom' took a beneficial, timely call 50 years ago

Since Sikkim merged into India in 1975, it has made rapid strides in indicators of economic and social wellbeing, writes Indivjal Dhasmana

Sikkim attracted 93,000 foreign tourists in 2023, up from 68,000 in 2022
Like most of the ‘Seven Sisters’ in the northeast, Sikkim lacks revenue generating resources, particularly when it comes to taxes.

Indivjal Dhasmana Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 12:37 AM IST

Ever since Sikkim merged into India in 1975, its people would not have regretted being part of the republic. The reason is simple: It is the most prosperous state in the country as of now in terms of per capita income and the Centre contributes immensely to its financial coffers.
 
The state raced ahead of Goa in 2023-24 in terms of per capita income by ₹1,780. A year ago, Goa had a higher per capita income than Sikkim’s by ₹12,388. This is a remarkable progress, considering that 12 states were ahead of Sikkim in terms of per capita income even
Topics : Sikkim Doklam India China Sikkim row States budget

