State govts vs Governors saga takes new twists with SC's intervention

In July 2014, less than two months after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government took charge at the Centre, several Governors appointed by the preceding United Progressive Alliance government quit their perches. Some others held on for a few weeks more, but gave in.

One, Gujarat Governor Kamla Beni­wal, was moved to Mizoram. A month later, four months before her tenure was to end, Beniwal was relieved of her posit­ion, ostensibly for misusing the excheq­uer’s money to travel to Jaipur during her Gandhinagar tenure. Although this was in compliance with the Sarkaria Commission’s recommendation and a Supreme Court order of 2010 that Governors should not be sacked before completing their five-year tenure unless there are “rare and compelling” reasons, there was