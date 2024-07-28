Target is to increase Chhattisgarh's GSDP to Rs 10 trillion in 5 years: CM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai tells Archis Mohan in an interview in New Delhi that in the past seven months, his government has implemented many of “Modi’s guarantees”, is studying the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) reintroduced by the previous Congress government, and has taken steps to curb the liquor business. Edited excerpts:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) promised “Modi’s guarantees” in the run-up to the last year’s Assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Chhattisgarh. What is the current status of these promises?

We have delivered on several of these guarantees, especially the ones where we