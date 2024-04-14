Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Taxpayers will need 100 yrs to match richest candidate's annual earnings

Income disparity seen across state and national figures

Rupee, Indian rupee, Rupees
Premium

Rupee, Indian rupee, Rupees (Photo: X@ANI)

Anoushka Sawhney New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2024 | 2:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

It will take 189 years for an average Indian to reach former Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Nabam Tuki’s annual income. Tuki has the highest income among the 10 candidates from states voting in the first phase of the general elections, according to a recently released report by the Delhi-based Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). 
 
Business Standard looked at the household income of the ten highest-earning candidates (given as a consolidated figure including spouse and dependents) and compared it with the average gross total income for Indians filing income tax returns.

Tuki’s total income filed in the income tax return (ITR) was
Topics : taxpayers Political parties income tax return

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 14 2024 | 2:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Price TodayUPSC IES/ISS 2024 RegistrationAP Inter Results 2024 outIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon