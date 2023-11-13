Telangana's three-act political drama, starring BRS, Congress, and BJP

Before the commencement of the election process in Telangana, the public’s attention was captivated by a three-day Rajashyamala Sahitha Subramanyeswara Yagam conducted by Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao (popularly known as KCR), the chief minister (CM) of Telangana and founder of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), at his farmhouse in Erravalli of Siddipet district.

According to his party, the yagam was performed for the state’s well-being, with 170 Vedic priests from Telugu states, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka participating.

Criticism from the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) labelled it as a tantric puja, while other parties doubted its electoral impact on KCR and his team this time.