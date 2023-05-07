The Kerala Story row: The mise-en-scene of propaganda meets probity

On Friday, addressing a groundswell of supporters at Ballari in poll-bound Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a thinly veiled endorsement of a Hindi movie that has opened old fault lines in Pinarayi Vijayan’s state.
The Kerala Story has kicked up a political maelstrom in the state over its contention that thousands of women from other faiths were converted to Islam and recruited for the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) to operate in countries like Syria and Afghanistan.
While the Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) termed this a planned propaganda against the government, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said this was a real threat the state had been facing for some time.
