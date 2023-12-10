Sensex (0.44%)
The XX factor: Women now make or mar a party's electoral fortunes

The trailblazer's crown sits firmly on the head of J Jayalalithaa, widely recognised in Tamil Nadu as the mother of welfare schemes

J Jayalalithaa
Premium

During her first stint as Tamil Nadu chief minister from 1991 to 1996, and in her subsequent tenures, J Jayalalithaa provided the template for measures to empower women (Photo: Reuters)

Archis Mohan
7 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2023 | 10:33 PM IST
In the recent past, several political leaders, from Prime Minister Nar­endra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to Madhya Prad­esh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Cho­uhan, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal have tal­ked up their women-centric schemes. The governments they or their parties lead have indeed implemented schemes with women as primary beneficiaries, but they are no trailblazers.

The trailblazer’s crown sits firmly on the head of J Jayalalithaa, widely recognised in Tamil Nadu as the mother of welfare schemes. During her first stint as the Tamil Nadu chief minister from 1991 to 1996, the only woman chief minister across the country, and in her subsequent tenures, Jayalalithaa provided the template for measures to empower women, beginning with the

Topics : women in India identity politics Political Leaders women empowerment Electoral reforms

First Published: Dec 10 2023 | 10:33 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon