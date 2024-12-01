Business Standard
Home / Politics / To pull or not to pull the plug: Adani bribery row puts TDP in a bind

To pull or not to pull the plug: Adani bribery row puts TDP in a bind

TDP-led Andhra Pradesh government has a difficult choice to make vis a vis the power deal at the heart of a raging controversy over US bribery allegations against Gautam Adani

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM
Premium

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM | Image: X/@ncbn

Shine Jacob Chennai
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 12:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, a relatively low-profile figure in national politics, is suddenly at the centre of a nationwide controversy.
A five-time member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Ongole in Andhra Pradesh and relative of former chief ministers the late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy and Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Srinivasa Reddy’s political moves have long been watched closely within state circles.  In September 2024, he severed his ties with Jagan and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), defecting to Pawan Kalyan’s Janasena Party.
  Recently, Srinivasa Reddy — who was energy minister in the previous YSRCP-led government in Andhra Pradesh
Topics : N Chandrababu Naidu Gautam Adani SEC indictment Adani Power TDP Andhra Pradesh YSRCP

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon