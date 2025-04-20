UNHCR fund cut: Refugee lifeline hangs by a thread in host nations

The UNHCR, or the worldwide refugee agency, is staring at a 66 per cent reduced global budget in 2025 as the Trump administration cuts aid, making things further worse for uprooted people worldwide.

From a projected $5.17 billion in 2024, the agency’s funds for 2025 have dropped to just $1.75 billion, which is one of the sharpest contractions in its funding.

For millions of refugees all over the world, the consequences will be immediate and far-reaching. But in countries such as India where the state does not have a formal legal framework to protect refugees, the effects may be especially