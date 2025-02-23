UP, Gujarat, Odisha continue fiscal consolidation despite populist schemes

Uttar Pradesh is the largest as well as the poorest economy in terms of per capita income among the five major states that recently presented their Budgets for 2025-26. Yet, it continues to maintain a revenue surplus position despite announcing 92,000 new jobs, raising the salaries of 0.9 million outsourced workers, and providing free scooters to bright female students.

It is not the only state to do so. Gujarat and Odisha have also projected a continuation of their revenue surplus positions. It is not the only state to do so. Gujarat and Odisha have also projected a continuation of their revenue surplus positions.

Gujarat, however, is more prosperous, with its per capita income in