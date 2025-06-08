Sunday, June 08, 2025 | 11:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
UP's road map to $1 trillion economy ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls

The Adityanath government pushes expressway-led growth strategy, linking infrastructure to industry, jobs, and potentially electoral gains ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls, writes Virendra Singh Rawat

The UP government hopes that connecting rural belts to bigger markets through expressways will create pathways for farmers, artisans, and small manufacturers to scale up. (Photo: uPeIda.uP.gov)
Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 11:54 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh is pinning its economic hopes on an expansive web of expressways. The idea, as laid out by the Yogi Adityanath government, is to turn these high-speed roads into something more: Full-fledged industrial corridors that can pull private investment, create jobs, and help lift the state’s economy closer to the $1 trillion ambition. 
To that end, state agencies, including the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), are drawing up plans to acquire land near key expressways and parcel it out to industry. Clusters focused on sectors like manufacturing and food processing are being proposed along these stretches.
 
