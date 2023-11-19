Vijayendra Yediyurappa: The linchpin in Karnataka BJP's strategic overhaul

Bookanakere Yediyurappa Vijayendra (48) assumed the role of the new chief of the Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last week. A former senior minister, present at the ceremony at the party’s Malleswaram office, succinctly captured the mood: “What earlier used to look like a graveyard now looks like a festival.” A supporter of Vijayendra added, “The ceremony told a story — about how Vijayendra will be able to bring all leaders of the BJP together on a single platform.”

Uniting the BJP is only one of the many challenges Vijayendra, the younger son of former chief minister (CM) Bookanakere Siddalingappa Yediyurappa, faces as he takes on his new role.

One of the first things he did was