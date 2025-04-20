West Bengal CM turns to 'universal religion' to blunt communal polarisation

With still a year to go, the countdown to the West Bengal Assembly elections has begun, as seen from the flurry of political activity in the state over the recent weeks.

Tensions have remained high following the eruption of violence in Murshidabad over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The unrest has claimed at least three lives and drawn nationwide attention, sparking a fierce exchange of accusations between the BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress.

According to the 2011 Census, Murshidabad’s population comprised 66.27 per cent Muslims and 33.21 per cent Hindus. In the violence on April 12, an attack by