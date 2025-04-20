Sunday, April 20, 2025 | 11:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / West Bengal CM turns to 'universal religion' to blunt communal polarisation

West Bengal CM turns to 'universal religion' to blunt communal polarisation

Tensions have remained high following the eruption of violence in Murshidabad over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025

Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal (Photo: PTI)
Premium

Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal (Photo: PTI)

Archis Mohan New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2025 | 11:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With still a year to go, the countdown to the West Bengal Assembly elections has begun, as seen from the flurry of political activity in the state over the recent weeks.
 
Tensions have remained high following the eruption of violence in Murshidabad over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The unrest has claimed at least three lives and drawn nationwide attention, sparking a fierce exchange of accusations between the BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress.
 
According to the 2011 Census, Murshidabad’s population comprised 66.27 per cent Muslims and 33.21 per cent Hindus. In the violence on April 12, an attack by
Topics : Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Assembly elections All India Trinamool Congress BJP

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon