Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Why Amritsar may not be a walk in the park for ex-diplomat Sandhu

As Sandhu takes the plunge into politics, he has made no secret about wanting to contest from Amritsar as a BJP candidate

Taranjit, Sandhu, Former ambassador
Premium

Taranjit Sandhu

Aditi Phadnis Amritsar
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2024 | 11:42 PM IST
The smoke began rising at dusk on October 31, 1984. Indira Gandhi was assassinated at 9.18 am, but the news was officially confirmed after 11 am. The then President of India, Giani Zail Singh, visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) a few hours later.

Stones were hurled at his cavalcade.

As the sun sank, establishments belonging to the Sikhs in Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar were set on fire.

By November 1, rioting spread across the national capital.

A mob surrounded Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib where Sikh families had taken shelter. 

Stray incidents of violence were reported in Munirka

Also Read

JNU bans protests on campus, students flouting restrictions may be expelled

Former diplomat Sandhu joins BJP, latest to take the political plunge

Budget 2024: Who was first woman to present Budget? Know interesting facts

This 100-metre race in Delhi saw only one athlete turn up. Here is why

Atal Setu: Mumbai gets India's longest sea bridge, operations begin today

Lok Sabha elections: Meet the sons and daughters of political families

Report card: BJP's campaign mantra for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Lok Sabha elections: Naveen Jindal, Kangana Ranaut on BJP's latest list

Lok Sabha elections: BSP names 25 candidates; JD(U) lists all 16 in Bihar

ED takes cognisance of directions issued by Kejriwal to Delhi govt

Topics : Amritsar Bharatiya Janata Party BJP All India Institute of Medical Sciences Jawaharlal Nehru University

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 24 2024 | 11:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesArvind Kejriwal ArrestDelhi Excise Policy CaseIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon