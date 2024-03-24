Why Amritsar may not be a walk in the park for ex-diplomat Sandhu

The smoke began rising at dusk on October 31, 1984. Indira Gandhi was assassinated at 9.18 am, but the news was officially confirmed after 11 am. The then President of India, Giani Zail Singh, visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) a few hours later.

Stones were hurled at his cavalcade.

As the sun sank, establishments belonging to the Sikhs in Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar were set on fire.

By November 1, rioting spread across the national capital.

A mob surrounded Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib where Sikh families had taken shelter.

Stray incidents of violence were reported in Munirka