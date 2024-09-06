Why cricketers, sportspersons rarely succeed in politics unlike film stars

Unlike the electoral success that several film and television actors have achieved in Indian politics, some of whom served as chief ministers, such as M G Ramachandran and N T Rama Rao, or were ministers at the Centre, from Sunil Dutt to Smriti Irani, the political careers of most sportspersons have been briefer and their contribution to public discourse comparatively unremarkable.

But a stream of cricketers, footballers, and athletes keeps flowing into the hubbub of politics, to try to replicate the battle skills they learnt in the sporting arena in the theatre of electoral warfare.

On Friday,