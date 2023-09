Discussions on BJP-JD(S) LS poll understanding not yet final: Yediyurappa

Chandrababu Naidu sent to 14-day judicial custody in skill development scam

First meet of INDIA bloc coordination committee in Delhi on September 13

Politics of handouts: Freebies walk thin line between welfare and wasteful

Do not read too much into Prez Xi's absence from G20: Alfredo Montufar-Helu

ECI opens web portal for political parties to file financial accounts

Though not a poor state, Karnataka can ill-afford election freebies

INDIA's win must or country will turn into Manipur, Haryana: TN CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu BJP chief accuses Stalin of corruption; DMK says political stunt

Last week, amid controversy surrounding Tamil Nadu’s Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Udhayanidhi Stalin due to his remarks on sanatana dharma, which kicked

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com