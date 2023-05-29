close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Afghanistan, Pakistan and Myanmar among global hunger hotspots: UN

Beyond the nine countries rating the highest level of concern, the agencies said 22 countries are identified as "hotspots" risking acute food insecurity

Agencies
UN data on acute hunger

2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 11:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Three of India’s neighbours — Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Myanmar — are among the hunger hotspots in the world, according to two UN agencies.
 
The report — Hunger Hotspots FAO-WFP early warnings on acute food insecurity (June to November 2023 outlook) —  warned of rising food emergencies, including starvation in Sudan due to the outbreak of war and in Haiti, Burkina Faso, and Mali due to restricted movements of people and goods.
 
The four countries join Afghanistan, Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan and Yemen at the highest alert levels, with communities that are already facing or projected to face starvation or otherwise risk a slide “towards catastrophic conditions.”
 
Beyond the nine countries rating the highest level of concern, the agencies said 22 countries are identified as “hotspots” risking acute food insecurity.
 
“The Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Kenya, Pakistan, and the Syrian Arab Republic are hotspots of very high concern, and the alert is also extended to Myanmar in this edition,” said the report by the World Food Programme and the Food and Agriculture Organisation.
 
About Pakistan, the report said a likely worsening of the economic and political crises could further reduce households’ purchasing power and ability to afford food and essential goods in Pakistan, “where 6 per cent of the rural population across the 43 districts analysed are assessed to be in Emergency between April and October 2023.”
 

Also Read

Myanmar resistance steadfast against military rule two years later

Super cyclone Mocha makes landfall along Bangladesh and Myanmar coasts

Official death toll from cyclone Mocha at least 145, says Myanmar

Pak summons Afghan diplomat to convey anguish over attack on envoy in Kabul

Sale of petroleum products halves in Pakistan, high inflation to blame

Uyghurs' treatment by China make headlines as they faces heavy surveillance

Erdogan's poll triumph leaves Turkiye divided; Lira hits record low

Explained: Why spending cuts may not shake the economy of United States

Rising global temperatures can trigger tsunamis from Antarctica: Research

Explained: What is the US debt ceiling deal and why it's important?

In Myanmar's context, it said: “The intensity of the conflict and ongoing, high numbers of displacement amid extreme constraints to humanitarian access – which are likely to further deteriorate in the outlook period – raise very high concerns over the potential level of people facing critical levels of acute food insecurity". It further said 2.2 million children and women are in need of nutrition assistance in 2023.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Global Hunger Index Afghanistan Pakistan Myanmar

First Published: May 29 2023 | 11:17 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Explained: Why spending cuts may not shake the economy of United States

US President Joe Biden
5 min read

Won't let guard down against inflation, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during post budget conference
2 min read

Vajpayee's true colours

Book cover
5 min read

Tribals protest at Jantar Mantar, demand Centre's intervention in Manipur

Jantar Mantar
2 min read

Project Cheetah officials to be sent on tours to Namibia: Bhupender Yadav

Bhupender Yadav
2 min read

Most Popular

Explained: What is the US debt ceiling deal and why it's important?

US flag, US, united states
4 min read

LIVE: Chandrayaan-3 will be launched in July, says ISRO Chief S Somanath

ISRO
2 min read

Erdogan's reign enters 3rd decade with Turkey's presidential elections win

Photo: Bloomberg
6 min read

Why did this Chinese city name and shame debtors in a newspaper ad?

China Flag
3 min read

17% of Sri Lankan population still in moderate acute food insecurity

Sri lanka central bank
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon