Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

A year of hope, new beginnings

Fintechs are under regulatory scanner and edtech has its own challenges. So, what next for India's startup sector?

Office, Companies
Premium

Photo: Unsplash.com

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 12:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Welcome to another edition of BS1000, the guide to India's biggest and financially most successful listed and unlisted companies, excluding banking, financial services, and insurance (non-BFSI) firms. Like in the past, the 2024 edition not only provides the annual revenue-wise ranking of India's biggest non-BFSI companies, but it also provides actionable data.

The companies have been ranked on their financial sustainability index (FSI) based on their past performance. Those ranking higher on the FSI index have superior balance sheets, strong cash flows, and higher profitability. They typically outperform peers: In the product market and on the bourses. Similarly, BS1000 analyses

Also Read

Global threats

Fire in the dream factory

Poll positions

Digital regulation

Double standards

Business Standard Manthan: All roads lead to Bharat Mandapam on Wednesday

BS Manthan: Finding common ground in ideologically divided farm sector

Business Standard Manthan: India's luxury landscape brimming with potential

BS Manthan: India has an opportunity to lead the world in the AI race

A developed India by 2047: Churning of ideas at Business Standard Manthan

Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment Indian companies startups in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 11:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesIndia GDP Growth ForecastCSK vs GT Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon