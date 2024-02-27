Sensex (    %)
                        
BS IMLC: 'Developers looking beyond capital, aiming to tap smaller cities'

There is confusion among buyers regarding the distinction between land and a house due to issues with land records and opaqueness

Abhinandan Lodha, Sandeep Menon, Vipul Roongta, Shobhit Agarwal and Stuart Take, engage in a discussion on constructing a robust housing finance ecosystem with Tamal Bandyopadhyay | Photo Kamlesh Pednekar
Premium

BS Reporter
6 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 11:18 PM IST
With multiple avenues of funding at their disposal, the builder community is extending its focus beyond capital — actively seeking inputs on strategy and scale-up. The industry is also identifying potential in smaller markets. ABHINANDAN LODHA, chairman, Lodha Ventures; SANDEEP MENON, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), Vastu Housing Finance; VIPUL ROONGTA, MD and CEO, HDFC Capital Advisors; SHOBHIT AGARWAL, MD and CEO, ANAROCK Capital Advisors; and STUART TAKE, board member at India Mortgage Guarantee Corporation (IMGC), Global Mortgages Business Leader, engage in a discussion on constructing a robust housing finance ecosystem with Tamal Bandyopadhyay, consulting editor at

Topics : BS Special bs events mortgage land rates

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 11:18 PM IST

