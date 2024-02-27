Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Challenges remain, but India better equipped to move to Cloud: Experts

At the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit, a panel discussed how Cloud and data centres have allowed banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) and fintechs

Ranjeet Bellary, EY; Raghavendra Singh, Tata Consultancy Services; Prakash Bharath, Freshworks, India & SAARC; Sujeeth Williams, NTT Global Data Centers; and Rajesh Mirjankar, Kiya.AI
Premium

Ranjeet Bellary, EY; Raghavendra Singh, Tata Consultancy Services; Prakash Bharath, Freshworks, India & SAARC; Sujeeth Williams, NTT Global Data Centers; and Rajesh Mirjankar, Kiya.AI

BS Reporter
10 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 12:37 AM IST
Cloud, generative AI (artificial intelligence), hyperscalers, high-redundancy data centres. Technology jargon like these have become a common lexicon for the banking and fintech industry in India. At the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit, a panel discussed how Cloud and data centres have allowed banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) and fintechs to ride the challenging wave of Covid-19.

The discussion, titled ‘Using cloud & data centres to mitigate disruption and address security challenges’, involved top industry players — Ranjeet Bellary, partner, EY; Raghavendra Singh, Global Head - Cloud Security Centre of Excellence of Cyber Security Practice, Tata Consultancy Services; Prakash

Also Read

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi

Don't understand if this is a special session or normal: LoP Chowdhury

Women's reservation: What major political leaders have said on the Bill

Digital payments: 'A shift in focus crucial to drive next phase of growth'

PhonePe got lucky by betting on UPI before everyone jumped in: CEO

RBI should look favourably to allow NBFCs access deposits: Experts

Balance sheets of SFBs are larger than those of universal banks: Panel

BS Banking Annual 2024: Why banks can't be technology companies

Topics : Artificial intelligence BS Special bs events Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 12:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 4 LIVE SCOREPM Narendra ModiArvind KejriwalGold Price TodayPaytm Share PriceBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon