Samriddhi 2025: UP riding high on improved law and order, say top ministers

More than eight years since the Yogi Adityanath government assumed office, Uttar Pradesh is reaping the benefits of improved law and order that has translated into high growth across all sectors, be it transport, finance, tourism, or even health and education, said top state ministers on Wednesday at the flagship Business Standard ‘Samriddhi’ event here.

Delivering the keynote address, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said that the biggest challenge for them when they assumed office in 2017 was infrastructure development, for which revenues were needed. But revenue would come only if law and order improved. However, in contrast, the state