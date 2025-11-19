Samriddhi 2025: UP's sustained support reflects in high industrial growth

The Uttar Pradesh government has gone out of the way in supporting and helping industries, the results of which are visible on the ground with high growth and stable investment climate, said experts.

Participating in a panel discussion on ‘Possibilities for new industrial zones and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector,’ in the Business Standard Samriddhi event in Lucknow, Mukesh Meshram, chief secretary, animal husbandry, dairying and fisheries, said UP has come up with 2,000 new tourist spots and 12 circuits are being developed.

He said that eco-tourism and rural tourism are also sectors in which UP is trying