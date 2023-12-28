Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Talent, infra make TN sought-after state in advanced manufacturing

The panelists, while talking about au­tomation, said the focus lies in automating traditionally monotonous jobs, ensuring a seamless ble­nd of efficiency and worker well-being

(From left): Kartikeyan P, head of materials management, Nokia Solutions & Networks, Chennai Factory; Hans Raj Verma, chairman and managing director, TIIC ; Gopala Krishnan CS, chief manufacturing officer, Hyundai Motors India; Balasubramaniam M, CE
Premium

(From left): Kartikeyan P, Nokia Solutions & Networks, Chennai Factory; Hans Raj Verma, CMD, TIIC ; Gopala Krishnan CS, Hyundai Motors India; Balasubramaniam M, CEO, 3i Medical Technologies | Photo: Pratap Vinayagam

BS Reporter
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 11:23 PM IST
A skilled talent pool, strong collaboration between Industry and academia, and a good infrastructure ecosystem have made Tamil Nadu a sought-after state for advanced manufacturing, said industry experts at the Business Standard  Tamil Nadu Round Table 2023.

This is also evident in the recent numbers shared by the state government. After nearly tripling its electronics exports in 2022-23, Tamil Nadu is likely to strengthen its presence as an electronics exporter in 2023-24 by crossing the $8 billion mark, up around 49 per cent from $5.37 billion last year. This comes at a time when the state has already touched exports

Also Read

Tamil Nadu Round Table 2023: Need to make MSMEs future-ready, say experts

Tamil Nadu govt considers 'unlocking' Ford India for real estate purposes

What was TN governor doing for 3 yrs?: SC questions delay on bills

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Godrej Consumer Products to set up new Rs 515 crore plant in Tamil Nadu

'The Dravidian model is about inclusivity, diversity, and equitable growth'

'Talent pool, infra, policy continuity make state an industrial powerhouse'

India has scale, talent for competitive edge in GCCs: Walmart's Bodugum

Tamil Nadu aiming to establish R&D facilities to retain talent: TRB Rajaa

Tamil Nadu Round Table 2023: Need to make MSMEs future-ready, say experts

Topics : BS Special bs events Tamil Nadu manufacturing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 10:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTrains & Flights Delayed in DelhiIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVijayakanth Passed AwayDelhi Air QualityRam Mandir Opening CeremonyBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon