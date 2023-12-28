Talent, infra make TN sought-after state in advanced manufacturing

A skilled talent pool, strong collaboration between Industry and academia, and a good infrastructure ecosystem have made Tamil Nadu a sought-after state for advanced manufacturing, said industry experts at the Business Standard Tamil Nadu Round Table 2023.



This is also evident in the recent numbers shared by the state government. After nearly tripling its electronics exports in 2022-23, Tamil Nadu is likely to strengthen its presence as an electronics exporter in 2023-24 by crossing the $8 billion mark, up around 49 per cent from $5.37 billion last year. This comes at a time when the state has already touched exports